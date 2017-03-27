Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Stake Maintained by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System continued to hold its position in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,201 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Vitamin Shoppe worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 4.7% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Vitamin Shoppe by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) opened at 19.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.59. Vitamin Shoppe Inc has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.31.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm earned $304.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.79 million. Vitamin Shoppe had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post $2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Vitamin Shoppe from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.11.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, Director B. Michael Becker sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $52,969.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279 shares in the company, valued at $44,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dan Lamadrid sold 5,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $121,459.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,398,429. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, which includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats; direct, which sells its products directly to consumers through the Internet, primarily at www.vitaminshoppe.com, and manufacturing, which provides custom manufacturing and private labeling of vitamin, mineral and supplement (VMS) products.

