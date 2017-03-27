Vincent Roche Sells 47,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 47,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $3,877,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,481 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,345.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) traded down 0.29% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,693 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.63. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.17 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $984 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post $3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,465,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,216,000 after buying an additional 228,010 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,122,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,416,000 after buying an additional 2,617,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after buying an additional 439,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,062,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,741,000 after buying an additional 204,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,053,000 after buying an additional 1,653,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.28.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc (Analog Devices) designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage high-performance analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software and subsystems. Its products include Analog Products, Converters, Amplifiers/Radio Frequency, Other Analog, Power Management and Reference, and Digital Signal Processing Products.

