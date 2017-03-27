Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Upgraded to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) traded up 1.59% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.89. 4,647,219 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $11.03.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm earned $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Susan Louise Spradley sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $110,124.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $39,956.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,768 shares of company stock worth $1,081,678 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $110,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.2% in the third quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

