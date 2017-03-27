VF Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) traded up 1.17% during trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,221,503 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.81. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $66.31.

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. VF Corp had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 9.23%. VF Corp’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that VF Corp will post $3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VFC. Vetr lowered VF Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised VF Corp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of VF Corp in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price objective on shares of VF Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

VF Corp Company Profile

V.F. Corporation (VF) is engaged in the design, manufacturing, marketing and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. The Company’s segments include Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, Sportswear, Contemporary Brands and Other. The Company owns a portfolio of brands in the outerwear, footwear, denim, backpack, luggage, accessory, sportswear, occupational and performance apparel categories.

