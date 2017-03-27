HSBC Holdings plc Increases Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Price Target to GBX 550

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 450 ($5.66) to GBX 550 ($6.91) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC Holdings plc’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Vesuvius Plc to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Numis Securities Ltd raised Vesuvius Plc to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.04) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG lifted their price target on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 389 ($4.89) to GBX 450 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas lifted their price target on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 472.50 ($5.94).

Shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 523.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,191 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 495.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 415.55. Vesuvius Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 270.20 and a 12-month high of GBX 560.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.40 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Vesuvius Plc’s previous dividend of $5.15.

