Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Numis Securities Ltd

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) was upgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 560 ($7.04) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSVS. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Vesuvius Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 389 ($4.89) to GBX 450 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Vesuvius Plc to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 472.50 ($5.94).

Shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 523.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,191 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion. Vesuvius Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 270.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Vesuvius Plc’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/vesuvius-plc-vsvs-lifted-to-buy-at-numis-securities-ltd-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.