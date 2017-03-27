Vesuvius Plc (VSVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Numis Securities Ltd

Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) was upgraded by research analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 560 ($7.04) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.07% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VSVS. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded Vesuvius Plc to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.66) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank AG upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 389 ($4.89) to GBX 450 ($5.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 390 ($4.90) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Vesuvius Plc to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 255 ($3.20) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on Vesuvius Plc from GBX 410 ($5.15) to GBX 480 ($6.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 472.50 ($5.94).
Shares of Vesuvius Plc (LON:VSVS) traded down 0.95% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 523.00. The company had a trading volume of 357,191 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.41 billion. Vesuvius Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 270.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 415.55.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 11.40 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Vesuvius Plc’s previous dividend of $5.15. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.
