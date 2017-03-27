Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) opened at 2.14 on Monday. Vermillion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The firm’s market cap is $111.85 million.

In other news, insider Larry N. Feinberg acquired 617,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $864,823.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 974,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $1,363,713.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,673,029 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,240.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,611,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,654. 2.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Vermillion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Vermillion Company Profile

Vermillion, Inc is a diagnostic service and bio-analytic solutions provider. The Company is engaged in the business of developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease. It sells OVA1 risk of malignancy test for pelvic mass disease (OVA1). OVA1 is a blood test designed to, in addition to a physician’s clinical assessment of a woman with a pelvic mass, identify women who are at risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor prior to planned surgery.

