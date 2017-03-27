Valero Energy Co. (VLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $67.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group LLC cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) opened at 65.78 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm earned $20.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post $5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Gorder sold 39,057 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $2,650,017.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,377 shares in the company, valued at $24,722,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total value of $66,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, WFG Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 766.8% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

