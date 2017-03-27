Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Position Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,285,460 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl worth $31,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 23.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,959 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 14.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC now owns 93,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 47.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Park Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl by 9.9% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE:VRX) opened at 10.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $38.50. The firm’s market cap is $3.74 billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE:VRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm earned $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl had a positive return on equity of 43.81% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc will post $3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRX. Deutsche Bank AG set a $20.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.47.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 18,114,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $199,258,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,034,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,825,280. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The Company is engaged in developing and marketing a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices (contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic surgical equipment, and aesthetics devices).

