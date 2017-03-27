Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “” by Analysts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Zacks has also given Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 18 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAP shares. CL King upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) opened at 15.15 on Monday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.96. The company’s market cap is $109.31 million.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%. The business earned $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.68% of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company’s manufacturing process involves melting, remelting, heat treating, hot and cold rolling, forging, machining and cold drawing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels.

