United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 19,600 Shares of Citigroup Inc (C)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $790,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,941,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,960,137,000 after buying an additional 9,581,819 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $553,340,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,970,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,836,000 after buying an additional 5,824,755 shares during the period. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) opened at 58.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.68. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vetr raised Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.94 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.80 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.81.

In other news, CEO Michael Corbat sold 83,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $5,008,759.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,060 shares in the company, valued at $32,960,328.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider W. Bradford Hu sold 10,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $565,699.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,186.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,303 shares of company stock worth $12,606,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (Citi) is a financial services holding company. The Company’s businesses provide consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, trade and securities services and wealth management.

