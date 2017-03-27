Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $115.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UNP. Vetr cut shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Union Pacific from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen and Company lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $109.00 to $98.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.90.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) traded down 0.06% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 1,683,301 shares of the stock traded hands. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $111.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific will post $5.62 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/union-pacific-co-unp-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,816.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $438,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 610,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,508,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 623,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $60,842,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 166,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.