Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Position Decreased by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,723 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 33,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 610,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,508,000 after buying an additional 63,058 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 623,824 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,842,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 166,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at 103.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $111.38.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post $5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.90.

In other Union Pacific news, Director Andrew H. Card, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $438,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,816.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

