Unilever plc (UL) Receives “Sell” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) in a report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever plc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Jefferies Group LLC raised Unilever plc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unilever plc in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever plc from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Unilever plc from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.35. 891,897 shares of the company traded hands. Unilever plc has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever plc by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 89.5% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 58,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 222,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 69,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Unilever plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,264,000 after buying an additional 16,682 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever plc

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

