Unilever plc (UL) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever plc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America Corp raised Unilever plc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Unilever plc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays PLC lowered Unilever plc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Unilever plc in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever plc (NYSE:UL) traded up 0.38% during trading on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,201 shares. Unilever plc has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $50.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unilever plc by 147.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever plc during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever plc by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever plc during the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Unilever plc by 27.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Unilever plc Company Profile

Unilever PLC is a supplier of food, home and personal care products. The Company’s portfolio ranges from nutritionally balanced foods to indulgent ice creams, soaps, shampoos and household care products. The Company operates through four segments: Personal Care, Foods, Home Care and Refreshment. The Personal Care segment includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products.

