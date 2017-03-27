Tyman PLC (TYMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 350 ($4.40).

TYMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Tyman PLC from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 327 ($4.11) price target on shares of Tyman PLC in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on shares of Tyman PLC in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.02) price target on shares of Tyman PLC in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd boosted their price target on Tyman PLC from GBX 320 ($4.02) to GBX 326 ($4.10) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

In other Tyman PLC news, insider Louis Eperjesi sold 22,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314 ($3.95), for a total value of £72,003.34 ($90,490.56).

Shares of Tyman PLC (LON:TYMN) traded up 2.24% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 319.00. 599,788 shares of the stock traded hands. Tyman PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 223.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 327.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.24. The firm’s market cap is GBX 564.95 million.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Tyman PLC’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Tyman PLC (TYMN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/tyman-plc-tymn-receives-consensus-rating-of-buy-from-brokerages-updated-updated.html.

Tyman PLC Company Profile

Tyman PLC, formerly Lupus Capital PLC, is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is an international supplier of engineered components to the door and window industry. It operates through three segments, which include AmesburyTruth, ERA and Schlegel International. Its North American division operates as AmesburyTruth.

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.