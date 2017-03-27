Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,818 Shares of Loews Co. (L)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Loews were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of L. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Loews by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Loews by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Loews by 17.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Loews by 4.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) opened at 46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business earned $3.34 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Loews Co. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.37%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,818 Shares of Loews Co. (L)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/two-sigma-investments-lp-sells-3818-shares-of-loews-co-l.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in commercial property and casualty insurance; operation of offshore oil and gas drilling rigs; transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. The Company has five segments consisted of its four individual operating subsidiaries, CNA Financial Corporation (CNA), Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc (Diamond Offshore), Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (Boardwalk Pipeline) and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation (Loews Hotels), and the Corporate segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.