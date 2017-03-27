Two Sigma Investments LP Has $900,000 Position in Layne Christensen Company (LAYN)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) by 673.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.42% of Layne Christensen Company worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAYN. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company during the fourth quarter valued at $2,096,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 244,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Layne Christensen Company by 12.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 37,623 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ:LAYN) opened at 8.68 on Monday. The firm’s market cap is $171.91 million. Layne Christensen Company has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/two-sigma-investments-lp-has-900000-position-in-layne-christensen-company-layn.html.

LAYN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Layne Christensen Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $7.75) on shares of Layne Christensen Company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Layne Christensen Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Layne Christensen Company

Layne Christensen Company (Layne) is a water management, construction and drilling company. The Company provides drilling solutions for water management, mineral services and specialty drilling needs. The Company operates through four segments: Water Resources, Inliner, Heavy Civil and Mineral Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Layne Christensen Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Layne Christensen Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.