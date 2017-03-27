Two Sigma Investments LP Has $865,000 Stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 50.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Graham Holdings were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,618,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 8.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 164,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,990,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graham Holdings by 187.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) opened at 579.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $552.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $511.54. Graham Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $440.55 and a 12 month high of $591.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Graham Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.90%.

Graham Holdings Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, formerly The Washington Post Company, is a diversified education and media company whose principal operations include educational services, television broadcasting, cable television systems, and online, print and local TV news. The Company owns Kaplan, a provider of educational services to individuals, schools and businesses, serving over one million students annually with operations in more than 30 countries.

