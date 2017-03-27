Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 32,600 Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.
Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) opened at 23.80 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.86 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.
TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 target price on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.
About Triumph Group
