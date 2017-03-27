Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 32,600 Triumph Group Inc (TGI)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Triumph Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 28.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 48,240 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) opened at 23.80 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion. Triumph Group Inc has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $40.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $844.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.86 million. Triumph Group had a positive return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group Inc will post $3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.79%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 32,600 Triumph Group Inc (TGI)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/two-sigma-investments-lp-acquires-shares-of-32600-triumph-group-inc-tgi.html.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $44.00 target price on Triumph Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

About Triumph Group

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.