Tullow Oil (TUWLF) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Tullow Oil (OTC:TUWLF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities Ltd raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie cut shares of Tullow Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tullow Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC Holdings plc cut shares of Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Tullow Oil (OTC:TUWLF) traded up 0.40% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.52. 6,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.38. The stock’s market cap is $2.30 billion.

