Tullow Oil plc (TLW) Given New GBX 205 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group AG

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 285 ($3.52) to GBX 205 ($2.53) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TLW. Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays PLC upped their price target on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 365 ($4.51) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Tullow Oil plc to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 247.20 ($3.05) to GBX 221.80 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Tullow Oil plc from GBX 175 ($2.16) to GBX 197 ($2.43) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Tullow Oil plc to a neutral rating and set a GBX 303 ($3.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 253.17 ($3.13).

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) traded down 0.53% on Friday, reaching GBX 206.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,647,184 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 258.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 274.02. Tullow Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 181.10 and a one year high of GBX 352.10. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.88 billion.

In other news, insider Paul McDade acquired 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 253 ($3.12) per share, for a total transaction of £450.34 ($556.18).

About Tullow Oil plc

Tullow Oil plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company’s primary activity is the discovery and production of oil and gas. Its segments include West Africa; East Africa, and New Ventures. The West Africa Business focuses on its production and development projects in West Africa and Europe.

