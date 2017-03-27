Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in PharMerica Co. (PMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in PharMerica by 3.0% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 360,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in PharMerica by 7.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PharMerica by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in PharMerica by 71.9% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PharMerica during the third quarter valued at $13,041,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PharMerica Co. (NYSE:PMC) opened at 23.55 on Monday. PharMerica Co. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $725.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.10.

PharMerica (NYSE:PMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. PharMerica had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PharMerica Co. will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PharMerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About PharMerica

PharMerica Corporation is an institutional pharmacy services company. The Company services healthcare facilities, provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, provides specialty infusion services to patients outside a hospital setting and offers the national oncology pharmacy in the United States.

