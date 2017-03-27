Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 8,277 Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in YRC Worldwide were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YRCW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 133,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 158,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 78,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in YRC Worldwide by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 10.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 3.33. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. YRC Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post $1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, insider Darren Hawkins sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $96,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,857 shares in the company, valued at $753,958.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Robert Davidson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $49,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,100.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $418,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

