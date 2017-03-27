Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,580 Shares of Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Interface were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Interface by 69.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Interface by 1.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interface by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) opened at 18.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.22. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post $1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

TILE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Interface in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

In other Interface news, COO Jay Gould acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $500,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel T. Hendrix sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,810 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interface Company Profile

Interface Inc is engaged in design, production and sales of modular carpet, also known as carpet tile across the world. The Company markets its modular carpets in over 110 countries under the brand names Interface and FLOR. The Company distributes its product through approximately two primary channels, including direct sales to end users and indirect sales through independent contractors or distributors.

