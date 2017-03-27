Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $199,000 Stake in PC Tel Inc (PCTI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al maintained its position in PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,065 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.23% of PC Tel worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PC Tel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PC Tel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PC Tel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) opened at 5.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. PC Tel Inc has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock’s market cap is $89.50 million.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company earned $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.86 million. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PC Tel Inc will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

