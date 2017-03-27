TT Electronics plc (TTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) traded down 0.25% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 198.00. 119,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. TT Electronics plc has a 12 month low of GBX 116.43 and a 12 month high of GBX 202.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 321.35 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 166.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from TT Electronics plc’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

TTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised shares of TT Electronics plc to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 156 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.64) in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics plc from GBX 200 ($2.51) to GBX 225 ($2.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of TT Electronics plc from GBX 178 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.58) target price on shares of TT Electronics plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.89) target price on shares of TT Electronics plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TT Electronics plc currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 195 ($2.45).

TT Electronics plc Company Profile

TT Electronics plc is a provider of engineered electronics for various applications. The Company’s segments include Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services (IMS). The Transportation Sensing and Control segment develops sensors and control solutions for automotive original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers, including powertrain providers for passenger cars and trucks.

