Trustmark Corp (TRMK) Receives $28.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Trustmark Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) opened at 31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.70. Trustmark Corp has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Trustmark Corp had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trustmark Corp will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Trustmark Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/trustmark-corp-trmk-receives-28-00-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,154,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,188,000 after buying an additional 332,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,664,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,273,000 after buying an additional 99,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,059,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,080,000 after buying an additional 485,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,164,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,664,000 after buying an additional 21,254 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark Corp by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,086,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,508,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark Corp

Trustmark Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal subsidiary is Trustmark National Bank (TNB). Through TNB and its subsidiaries, the Company operates as a financial services company providing banking and other financial solutions. It operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.