Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (BBOX) Earns Hold Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 135 ($1.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 140.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,103,693 shares. Tritax Big Box REIT PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 149.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.27. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.55 billion.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

About Tritax Big Box REIT PLC

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in logistics facilities in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through investment in the United Kingdom in Big Box assets segment. It owns, develops and manages the Big Box Distribution facilities in the United Kingdom.

