Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TDG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2017 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the firm will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Trinidad Drilling’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trinidad Drilling from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target on shares of Trinidad Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Trinidad Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.69.

Trinidad Drilling (TSE:TDG) traded up 0.46% on Monday, reaching $2.18. 397,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Trinidad Drilling has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $587.61 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Trinidad Drilling Company Profile

Trinidad Drilling Ltd. is a Canada-based company, which operates in the drilling sector of the North American oil and natural gas industry, with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through five segments, which include Canadian Operations, US and International Operations, Manufacturing Operations, Joint Venture Operations and Corporate.

