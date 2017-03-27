TriMas Corp (TRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRS. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TriMas Corp in a report on Monday. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on TriMas Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded TriMas Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TriMas Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

In other TriMas Corp news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,500 shares of TriMas Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 2,976 shares of TriMas Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $62,525.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,909.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,476 shares of company stock valued at $199,901 over the last ninety days.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) remained flat at $20.70 on Monday. 94,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $942.26 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75. TriMas Corp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company earned $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriMas Corp will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Corp Company Profile

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered and applied products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

