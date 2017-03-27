TriMas Corp (TRS) Earns “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Group LLC

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a report released on Monday. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TriMas Corp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of TriMas Corp to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $23.00 price target on shares of TriMas Corp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriMas Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) opened at 20.70 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is $942.26 million. TriMas Corp has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

TriMas Corp (NYSE:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriMas Corp will post $1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other TriMas Corp news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 1,500 shares of TriMas Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $31,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Gougarty sold 2,976 shares of TriMas Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $62,525.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,603 shares in the company, valued at $516,909.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,476 shares of company stock worth $199,901 over the last three months.

About TriMas Corp

TriMas Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered and applied products for commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of engineered closure and dispensing systems for a range of end markets, including steel and plastic industrial, and consumer packaging applications.

