Trican Well Service Ltd (TCW) Director Gilbert Allen Brooks Buys 12,000 Shares of Stock

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) Director Gilbert Allen Brooks acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) traded down 1.10% on Monday, reaching $3.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,531,006 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $694.91 million. Trican Well Service Ltd has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $5.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. GMP Securities raised Trican Well Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd. is a Canada-based oilfield services company. The Company provides an array of specialized products, equipment, services and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada, the United States, Kazakhstan, Russia and Norway, as well as limited operations in Saudi Arabia and Colombia.

