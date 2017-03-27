Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Travis Perkins plc (TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($19.86) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.74) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays PLC reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.97) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,800 ($22.62) to GBX 1,640 ($20.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price objective on Travis Perkins plc from GBX 1,770 ($22.24) to GBX 1,690 ($21.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,599.43 ($20.10).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) traded down 0.59% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1518.00. 1,553,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,505.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,466.58. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,978.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.78 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 29.75 ($0.37) dividend. This is a boost from Travis Perkins plc’s previous dividend of $15.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,470 ($18.47) per share, for a total transaction of £837.90 ($1,053.04). Also, insider Tony Buffin sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,488 ($18.70), for a total value of £74,504.16 ($93,633.48). Insiders acquired a total of 10,168 shares of company stock worth $14,700,376 in the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

