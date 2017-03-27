Travis Perkins plc (TPK) PT Lowered to GBX 1,670

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 1,690 ($21.24) to GBX 1,670 ($20.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.97) price target on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Friday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.74) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($19.86) target price on shares of Travis Perkins plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,599.43 ($20.10).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) traded down 0.59% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1518.00. 1,553,393 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,505.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,466.58. The stock’s market cap is GBX 3.78 billion. Travis Perkins plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,090.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,978.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.75 ($0.37) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins plc’s previous dividend of $15.25.

In other news, insider Coline McConville purchased 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,476 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £826.56 ($1,038.78). Also, insider John P. Carter sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,480 ($18.60), for a total transaction of £148,814 ($187,022.75). Insiders have bought 10,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,376 in the last 90 days.

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

