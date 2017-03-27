Travelers Companies Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (TRV)

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) traded up 0.20% on Monday, hitting $121.01. 1,087,729 shares of the stock traded hands. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $103.45 and a 12 month high of $125.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.57. The firm earned $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post $9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,315,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,254 shares in the company, valued at $27,411,900.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 75,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $8,825,966.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,847,221.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,408 shares of company stock valued at $15,539,032. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup Inc upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, FBR & Co cut Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $119.73 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.92.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing a range of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations and individuals. It operates through three segments: Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

