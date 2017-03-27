TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) traded up 1.231% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.625. 636,326 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.72. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $203.72 and a 1-year high of $294.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.851 and a beta of 0.49.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.52 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 58.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post $12.23 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Receives Neutral Rating from Morgan Stanley” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/transdigm-group-incorporated-tdg-receives-neutral-rating-from-morgan-stanley.html.

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Joel Reiss sold 6,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $1,517,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 104,967 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,493.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,840 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 93.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Insight Capital Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,937,000.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.