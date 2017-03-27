Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (TCI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc (NYSE:TCI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 2,642 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market capitalization is $180.18 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $21.50.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is an externally advised and managed real estate investment company that owns a portfolio of income-producing properties and land held for development. The Company’s segments are Commercial Properties, Apartments, Land and Other. Its portfolio of income-producing properties includes residential apartment communities, office buildings and other commercial properties.
