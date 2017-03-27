Trakm8 Holdings PLC (TRAK) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 168.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Trakm8 Holdings PLC (LON:TRAK) opened at 68.75 on Monday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 22.22 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 84.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.13. Trakm8 Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 60.20 and a one year high of GBX 305.00.

In related news, insider John Ferris Watkins purchased 65,054 shares of Trakm8 Holdings PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £50,091.58 ($61,864.37).

Trakm8 Holdings PLC Company Profile

Trakm8 Holdings PLC is a Big Data company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes and sells telematics devices and services. The Company focusses on owning the intellectual property that it uses in its products and solutions. It supplies its customers in the fleet management and insurance sectors across the United Kingdom.

