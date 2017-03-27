Investors Sell Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) on strength during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $4.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $29.75 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.44 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Nexstar Media Group had the 29th highest net out-flow for the day. Nexstar Media Group traded up $0.80 for the day and closed at $73.10Specifically, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $667,738.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 10,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $765,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,558 shares of company stock worth $2,156,082 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average is $60.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at $281,000.

WARNING: “Investors Sell Shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) on Strength Following Insider Selling” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/traders-sell-shares-of-nexstar-media-group-inc-nxst-on-strength-on-insider-selling-updated.html.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Broadcasting and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.