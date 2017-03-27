Traders Buy Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOG) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) on weakness during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. $248.99 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $212.43 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $36.56 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Alphabet had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet traded down ($1.30) for the day and closed at $827.78Specifically, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total transaction of $52,882,551.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.81, for a total value of $151,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,570 shares of company stock valued at $361,372,987 over the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc boosted their price target on Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $840.70 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Pacific Crest initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.57.

The firm has a market cap of $566.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $828.48 and its 200 day moving average is $795.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

