Traders Buy FedEx Co. (FDX) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Investors bought shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) on weakness during trading hours on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. $123.52 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $92.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.86 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, FedEx had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. FedEx traded down ($1.08) for the day and closed at $187.04Specifically, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 6,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.12, for a total transaction of $1,186,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 34,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.22, for a total transaction of $6,612,387.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,735,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,302,693 over the last three months. 8.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $205.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.85.

The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.02%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post $12.00 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $20,725,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in FedEx by 35.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,320 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 29.6% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in FedEx by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 5,550 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/traders-buy-fedex-co-fdx-on-weakness-on-insider-selling.html.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.