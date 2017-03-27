Trade Desk Inc (TTD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.94.
TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vetr downgraded Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.
In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,863.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,199,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $78,099,964.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,936,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,742,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,539,789 shares of company stock valued at $161,350,460.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Friess Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 568.2% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 334,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 284,080 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $1,076,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 4.83% on Monday, reaching $37.76. The company had a trading volume of 742,630 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $46.21. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.48 billion.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business earned $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.
