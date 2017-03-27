Barrington Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Barrington Research dropped their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Townsquare Media in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Townsquare Media from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) traded up 1.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,036 shares. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $13.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 83,061 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 219.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 14.7% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 163,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Townsquare Media by 2.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter valued at $682,000. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a media, entertainment and digital marketing solutions company principally focused on small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The Company operates through two segments: Local Advertising and Live Events. The Company’s Local Advertising segment offers broadcast, digital and mobile advertising within its local markets.

