Toronto-Dominion Bank’s (TD) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They presently have a C$73.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) traded down 0.08% during trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,155,039 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.10. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.51.

In other news, insider Leo Salom sold 30,688 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.02, for a total value of C$2,056,709.76.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

