Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a C$10.25 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TOG. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torc Oil And Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

Shares of Torc Oil And Gas (TSE:TOG) traded up 1.25% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 799,388 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.19 billion. Torc Oil And Gas has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

About Torc Oil And Gas

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

