Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TOG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at TD Securities

Torc Oil And Gas Ltd (TSE:TOG) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Torc Oil And Gas from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CIBC cut their price target on Torc Oil And Gas from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Torc Oil And Gas in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Torc Oil And Gas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.06.

Torc Oil And Gas (TSE:TOG) traded up 1.25% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 799,388 shares. Torc Oil And Gas has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

About Torc Oil And Gas

TORC Oil and Gas Ltd. (TORC), formerly Vero Energy Inc (Vero), is a Canada-based company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas assets.The Company is engaged in drilling activities. TORC uses its technical, technological and industry knowledge to evaluate potential hydrocarbon .

