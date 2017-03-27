TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Given a $82.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) has been given a $82.00 price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $80.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.84.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) traded down 0.300% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.195. 1,820,910 shares of the stock traded hands. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The company has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.606 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business earned $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Macmillan sold 21,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $1,662,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,682,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. SRB Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.1% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States are collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of approximately 2,163 stores.

