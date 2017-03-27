TiVo Corp (TIVO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) had its target price lowered by Piper Jaffray Companies to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of TiVo Corp in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut TiVo Corp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of TiVo Corp in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.74.

Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) traded down 0.28% on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 230,323 shares. TiVo Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TiVo Corp by 8,990.3% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 13,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TiVo Corp Company Profile

TiVo Corporation is engaged in offering media and entertainment products. The Company operates through two segments: Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Company’s Product segment includes a suite of component technologies that can be integrated into media service provider internally developed platforms or deployed as an integrated TiVo solution.

