Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Desjardins issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier forecasts that the firm will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

WARNING: “Titanium Transportation Group Inc (TTR) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/titanium-transportation-group-inc-ttr-to-post-fy2019-earnings-of-0-07-per-share-desjardins-forecasts.html.

About Titanium Transportation Group

Titanium Transportation Group Inc is a Canada-based transportation and logistics company, which offers its services in North America. It operates in various segments, including Truck Transportation, Logistics and Corporate. It provides freight transportation services to customers, including large multinational corporations across various industries, with truckload and cross-border trucking services, freight logistics, and warehousing and distribution services.

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium Transportation Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.